Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

