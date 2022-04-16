Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 15,100 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 2,344.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
NYSEARCA BJUL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 6,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,133. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.
