Larson Financial Group LLC Has $265,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,312,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,096,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

