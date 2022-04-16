Larson Financial Group LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,567.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Airbnb by 71.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 90.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.70. 5,123,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

