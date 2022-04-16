Larson Financial Group LLC Has $430,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000.

Shares of UVXY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,049,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,520,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $63.10.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

