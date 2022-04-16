Larson Financial Group LLC Has $55,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

