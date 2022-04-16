Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000.

FFHG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 3,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

