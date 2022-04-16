Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 437.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 578,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $81,429,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,556,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.69. 3,140,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

