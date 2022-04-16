Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 299.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

