Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,931,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

