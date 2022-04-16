Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $89.93 and a one year high of $103.34.

