Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

CNI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 962,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

