Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SWIM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 342,754 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

