Lattice Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $300,537.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $25.50 million and $300,537.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.52 or 0.07499803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,153.95 or 0.99568319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050867 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.