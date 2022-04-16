Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.20 million and the highest is $208.43 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $194.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

LAUR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 754,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

