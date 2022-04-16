LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $17,290.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

