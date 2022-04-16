LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $156.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE LCII opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

