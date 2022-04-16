Legal & General Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8223 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $18.20 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.