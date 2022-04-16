Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Tops $582,209.29

Lendefi (LDFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $582,209.29 and $1,237.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

