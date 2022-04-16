LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 13.6% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LendingClub by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

