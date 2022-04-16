Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FINMY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

