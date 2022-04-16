Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $519,572.42 and approximately $44.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,313.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.98 or 0.07533383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00283140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00851071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00093420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00583257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00354016 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

