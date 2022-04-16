Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 996,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Li Ning stock remained flat at $$7.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

