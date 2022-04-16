Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $17.60

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $12.25 to $17.60 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

