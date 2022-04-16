Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $224,550.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $224,550.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00282995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

