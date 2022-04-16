Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 7,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

