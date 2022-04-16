Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $594.62 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $111.08 or 0.00276538 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.78 billion and $594.62 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,083,219 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.