Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LOCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 39,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

