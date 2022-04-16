Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

