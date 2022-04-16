Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $177.39 million and $3.04 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

