Loki (LOKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,442.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.56 or 0.07518155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00278520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00855108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00094362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.00570840 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00358998 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

