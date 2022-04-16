Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 156,152 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.49. 582,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

