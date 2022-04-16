Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,265 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

NYSE AVY traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.49. 630,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.