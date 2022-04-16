Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 239,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,895. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

