Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,886 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,331. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

