Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 339,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.