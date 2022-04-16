Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 311,360 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $47,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,944. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

