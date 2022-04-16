Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 390,240 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,498 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 390,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 2,036,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

