Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,786. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

