LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

