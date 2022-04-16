Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

