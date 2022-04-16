Manchester City Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.77 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $15.15 or 0.00037490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $53.17 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.58 or 0.07563684 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,482.92 or 1.00144556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00053556 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

