Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells C$27,920.00 in Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,682.41.

TSE MND opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market cap of C$338.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.82 and a 12 month high of C$3.86.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.