Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

