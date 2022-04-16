MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will post $10.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.