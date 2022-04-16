Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $87.20. 4,080,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 119.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

