Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.