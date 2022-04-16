MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $537.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.50 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 555,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,847. The firm has a market cap of $881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

