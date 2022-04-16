Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MKFG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 572,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,555. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,667 shares of company stock valued at $880,291.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

