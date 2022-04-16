Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £495.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

