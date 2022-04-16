Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £495.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32).

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

